National medical council’s nod to Ukraine’s ‘academic mobility plan’

In a major relief to Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine after Russian forces attack, the National Medical Council (NMC) has notified that it has no objection to the ‘academic mobility programme’ being offered by the Ukrainian government for Indian medical students.

In the upcoming semester, Ukrainian universities are offering a ‘mobility programme’ to Indian students under which they can opt to study at another university for a few semesters under the ‘student exchange’ programme. Last month, NMC had said that it doesn’t recognise the ‘mobility programme’ being offered by the Ukrainian government for foreign medical students, which got students worried. But now the medical commission has issued a fresh notification on Tuesday.

The NMC Undergraduate Medical Education Board said that “It is informed that the mobility program offered by Ukraine has been considered in the Commission in consultation with the ministry of external affairs, wherein it was intimated that the Academic Mobility Program is a temporary relocation to other universities in different country globally. However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university.”

“The commission hereby conveys its no-objection for academic mobility program in respect of Indian Medical Students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled,” it added.

Abhishek Sharma, 22, who belongs to Kotkapura and a first-year student of MBBS at Kharkiv National Medical University said “last month, the agency that got me admitted to the university and helped there, informed me that I have the option to move to some university in another European country, under the academic mobility programme. I had not pursued it because NMC did not recognise it initially. But now they have no objection to it so I will look for options if possible.”

Indian students have got emails from Ukrainian universities to pay fees for the next semester. The students are being offered the option to return to the university for offline classes or continue studying theory online and return for practical training around February 2023 when the next semester begins. The other option being offered is a ‘mobility programme’ under which their classes will be arranged in some other university in Europe even as they will remain students of the Ukrainian university. Many Indian students who had enrolled in Ukrainian medical colleges are willing to move to another European country to complete the course under the mobility scheme.

