Nationalism remains BJP’s core philosophy: Poonia

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held training sessions for the party workers with Haryana BJP affairs incharge Satish Poonia calling upon the workers to take the party’s ideology and programmes to the grassroots, reminding the foot soldiers of the party that “nationalism” remains the BJP’s core philosophy. Haryana BJP affairs incharge Satish Poonia (File)

The Haryana BJP has been holding two-day training programmes in every district where senior BJP leaders and speakers are addressing workers on subjects, including the party’s history, development ideology, welfare schemes and national challenges.

Addressing the workers during the second day of the training camp under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Mahaprashikshan Abhiyan in Panchkula, the Haryana BJP affairs incharge said that the BJP’s rise is based on three key pillars--organisation, ideology and public support.

Recalling the contributions of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Poonia said that the ideology of integral humanism is reflected in the policies of BJP governments.

BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, who addressed the workers on the topic of ideological foundation, said that the BJP is not just a political party but an organisation rooted in nationalist thought.

He urged workers to take the party’s ideology to the masses and imbibe the ideas of Deendayal Upadhyaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Cabinet minister Ranbir Gangwa highlighted the central government’s welfare schemes for the poor, while former minister Kanwarpal Gurjar spoke on challenges facing the country and said that workers should keep national interest above everything else while spreading awareness in society.