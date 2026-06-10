National-level athlete’s anticipatory bail denied in 3.5-cr cheating scam

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a Haryana agriculture department employee and national-level decathlete in an alleged ₹3.5 crore cheating, impersonation, and extortion case.

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a Haryana agriculture department employee and national-level decathlete in an alleged ₹3.5 crore cheating, impersonation, and extortion case.

The case was registered at the Sector 20 police station on May 27 under Sections 318(4), 319, 61, and 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the prosecution, Mohit Saini, 30, of Karnal, and his associates allegedly induced the complainant to part with large sums of money by assuring them that pending dues of about ₹2.5 crore from the Haryana Olympic Association would be released.

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The complainant, director of Shiv Naresh Sports Private Limited, stated that his company had supplied sports uniforms and allied material worth around ₹2.5 crore to the Haryana Olympic Association for the Goa National Games in October 2023. The payment allegedly remained pending thereafter.

According to the complaint, Saini approached him in July-August 2025, claiming to be an observer in the Haryana sports department and assuring him that he could facilitate the release of the dues. The prosecution alleged that Saini introduced Jaswant as a finance officer handling the payment file and demanded ₹50 lakh for clearing the dues. Jaswant allegedly sought another ₹11.20 lakh for officials in the finance department.

The prosecution alleged that between October 2025 and February 2026, Saini introduced co-accused Mahesh, Ravinder, Naresh and Anirudh, who posed as officials of the Haryana finance department and Haryana Olympic Association. Through these representations, the accused allegedly obtained about ₹1.34 crore from the complainant.

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{{^usCountry}} When the complainant sought the return of his money, the accused allegedly claimed that the anti-corruption bureau and vigilance department had initiated inquiries and that he was under surveillance. Under this alleged pressure, he paid another ₹2.16 crore, taking the total amount to around ₹3.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the complainant sought the return of his money, the accused allegedly claimed that the anti-corruption bureau and vigilance department had initiated inquiries and that he was under surveillance. Under this alleged pressure, he paid another ₹2.16 crore, taking the total amount to around ₹3.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution told the court that ₹25 lakh was transferred to Saini’s bank account and ₹2 lakh was paid in cash. Another ₹77 lakh was allegedly routed through Abhiraj Investment Consultants to accounts linked to Saini, his wife, brother and other associates.

While rejecting the bail plea on June 9, the court observed that Saini is a government employee and his wife serves in the police department. It held that custodial interrogation was necessary to trace the money trail and ensure a fair investigation.

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