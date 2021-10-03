Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Navjot Singh Mahal appointed as new Mohali SSP

Published on Oct 03, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Navjot Singh Mahal, a PPS officer, was previously posted as commandant of the 7th Battalion, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Navjot Singh Mahal has been appointed as the new senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

He replaced Satinder Singh, who has been posted as SSP Jalandhar (Rural). Satinder’s transfer comes a year after he joined Mohali as SSP on September 29, 2020.

A Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, Mahal was previously posted as commandant of the 7th Battalion, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar, and was also holding additional charge of AIG, special task force, Jalandhar.

He has also served as the SSP of Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar Rural and Khanna in the past.

