Navjot Sidhu moves HC seeking restoration of Z+ security cover

Former Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu has moved Punjab and Haryana high court claiming a threat to his life and demanding that his Z+ security cover be restored.

The plea is listed for hearing before the bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh on Thursday. As per the plea, earlier, he was given Z+ security cover but was withdrawn in view of his jail term of 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.

When the former cricketer came out of jail on April 1, his security cover was downgraded, and he was provided with Y-category security cover, the plea further says.

Claiming a threat to his life, the Congress leader has also referred to an incident reported on April 16, in which an unknown person was reportedly spotted at the terrace of his Patiala residence.