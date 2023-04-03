Sidhu to visit Moose Wala’s house today, to take up law & order issue

Patiala: A day after being released from Patiala Central Jail, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu announced that he would visit slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s residence on Monday.

A day after being released from Patiala Central Jail, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu announced that he would visit slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s residence on Monday .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He will take up the issue of prevailing law and order in the state by holding a press conference along with Moose Wala’s parents.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sidhu said: “Will reach village Moosa & share my grief with Bai Balkaur Singh Ji at 2 pm tomorrow ... will address the media at his house on the prevailing law & order situation around 4:15 pm.”

While he was the Punjab Congress president, Sidhu was instrumental in making Moose Wala join the party. He even campaigned for Moose Wala during the assembly polls.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu surrendered in a court after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one-year imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case. A week after this, Moose Wala was shot dead. The singer had a close relationship with Sidhu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidhu had planned to visit the house of Moose Wala on Sunday, but deferred it for a day. After coming out of the jail on Saturday, Sidhu said: “I will visit Sidhu Moose Wala’s house and take up the issue of law and order in Punjab.” He said: “They may have eliminated one Sidhu (Moose Wala), but another Sidhu is here for Punjab. I am not scared of death. I am working for the next generation of Punjab and not for my family,” he said.

Sidhu had slammed the Centre and state government for allegedly conspiring to impose the President’s rule in the border state.

Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh has been demanding justice for his son for the past 10 months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON