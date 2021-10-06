Navjot Singh Sidhu warns of march to Lakhimpur Kheri

Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday warned that the state unit would march to Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not released and Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son is not arrested.

Sidhu, who held a protest earlier against the violence in which eight persons, including four farmers died, has given time to the UP government till Wednesday. “If by tomorrow, the Union minister’s son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri! (sic)” he tweeted.

Priyanka was detained by police on Monday in Sitapur (UP) as she was going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet family members of the farmers killed in violence during a protest.

AAP slams Modi, Yogi govts

Accusing the Modi-led Central government and the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh of “throttling” the democracy, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday staged protests in all the assembly constituencies of the state.

In a statement, AAP MLA and Kisan Wing Punjab president Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the party leaders and volunteers demanded Union minister of state Ajay Mishra’s dismissal and the arrest of his son for the UP incident.

“The AAP stands firmly with the farmers and the kin of the victims,” he said.

AAP delegation detained

A delegation of the AAP on its way to Lakhimpur Kheri district was stopped and detained by the Uttar Pradesh police and administration at Nighasan police check post on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by AAP Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha and leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema, included MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Baljinder Kaur and Amarjit Singh Sandoa. Sandhwan was detained on his departure from Lucknow, according to a party release. Eight persons, including four farmers, died in the violence that broke out during a protest two days ago.