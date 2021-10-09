Navratris: Haryana CM offers prayers at Mata Mansa Devi temple

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar offered prayers at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple on the second day of the Navratris on Friday. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta was also present on the occasion.

The CM participated in the havan organised in the yagyashala and inaugurated development works worth ₹4.4 crore on the temple premises. The works inaugurated were the main corridor connecting Mata Mansa Devi temple to Patiala temple, built at a cost of ₹2.8 crore, and Shree Vatika Parking for the devotees constructed at a cost of ₹2.4 crore. Khattar also dedicated the Shakti Stambh of Kali Mata Temple at Pinjore and Kalka, on which ₹22.65 lakh was spent.

Khattar said that crops have suffered a lot due to rains and considering the problems of farmers, the government has ordered for special girdawari (revenue assessment).

After girdawari, the farmers will be given proper compensation for the damaged crops. He said that due to the rains, the procurement of crops has also been affected in some places and orders have been issued to streamline this process.

Khattar also spoke about the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana under which the government will directly reach out to the doorsteps of poor families to ensure their economic upliftment. “Small farmers and labourers will benefit directly from this scheme,” he added.

On the second day of the festival, ₹18.23 lakh, 3.86 grams of gold and 589.66 grams of silver were donated by devotees at the temple.