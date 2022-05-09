Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh Saini back in Congress

Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters.

Also read: Himachal Khalistani flags row: CM says ‘spoke with central govt’ - 10 points

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reinducted the young ex-MLA into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were present.

“Every Congress worker will be given due respect,” Warring posted on Twitter, announcing the former MLA’s return into the Congress fold.

Saini, who won the Nawanshahr seat in 2017, had fallen out with the Congress just days before the recent assembly elections as he was denied the party ticket. The Congress had ignored the sitting legislator as his wife Aditi Singh, the MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP and dared Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest against her.

Saini rebelled and jumped into the poll fray against the official Congress nominee, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki. He came a close third as an Independent candidate with 31,516 votes, whereas Palli Jhikki got just 7,000 votes. The seat was won by the BSP’s Nachhatar Pal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2017, Saini was among the youngest MLAs. He had contested against his uncle Charanjit Singh, who was the Aam Adami Party (AAP) candidate, and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Jarnail Singh. His father, Parkash Singh Saini, had represented Nawanshahr in the assembly from 2002-07.