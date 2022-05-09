Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh Saini back in Congress
chandigarh news

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh Saini back in Congress

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring announces return of Saini, who had quit the party before the recent assembly elections when he was denied the party ticket
Angad Singh Saini (centre) being reinducted into the Congress by the party’s Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (left) in the presence of state Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu (right) in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 09, 2022 01:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters.

Also read: Himachal Khalistani flags row: CM says ‘spoke with central govt’ - 10 points

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reinducted the young ex-MLA into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were present.

“Every Congress worker will be given due respect,” Warring posted on Twitter, announcing the former MLA’s return into the Congress fold.

Saini, who won the Nawanshahr seat in 2017, had fallen out with the Congress just days before the recent assembly elections as he was denied the party ticket. The Congress had ignored the sitting legislator as his wife Aditi Singh, the MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP and dared Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest against her.

Saini rebelled and jumped into the poll fray against the official Congress nominee, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki. He came a close third as an Independent candidate with 31,516 votes, whereas Palli Jhikki got just 7,000 votes. The seat was won by the BSP’s Nachhatar Pal.

RELATED STORIES

In 2017, Saini was among the youngest MLAs. He had contested against his uncle Charanjit Singh, who was the Aam Adami Party (AAP) candidate, and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Jarnail Singh. His father, Parkash Singh Saini, had represented Nawanshahr in the assembly from 2002-07.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP