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Nayagaon man booked for flaunting pistol on social media

The accused, Abhishek of Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon, had allegedly uploaded videos and images on Instagram showing a firearm, suspected to be a Glock pistol

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Flaunting firearms on social media has landed a Nayagaon resident in trouble as an FIR has now been registered against him.

The FIR is registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of Section 5 or Section 7 (prohibited arms) of the Arms Act. (HT PHOTO)

The Punjab government, had in November 2022, put in place a complete ban on public display of firearms, be it online or offline, in view of the rising violence in the state. Those flouting the ban may face penalties and even jail.

The accused, Abhishek of Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon, had allegedly uploaded videos and images on Instagram showing a firearm, suspected to be a Glock pistol. The content was publicly accessible, police said.

The case was registered after sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar received a tip-off about the posts while on patrol duty near the water tank area in Nayagaon. Acting on the information, he examined the accused’s social media account and found the alleged content following which the case was registered.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Nayagaon man booked for flaunting pistol on social media
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Nayagaon man booked for flaunting pistol on social media
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