Chandigarh News / Nayagaon MC approves 14.88-crore budget for 2022-23
chandigarh news

Nayagaon MC approves 14.88-crore budget for 2022-23

The Nayagaon municipal council neither introduced any new tax nor approved any new project for the upcoming fiscal
The Nayagaon MC will spend 1.2 crore on a new sewerage system, 1.5 crore on road repair works and 1 crore on solid waste management. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

With an eye on development, the Nayagaon municipal council (MC) approved a budget of 14.88 crore for fiscal 2022-23 during a special budget meeting on Thursday evening.

The council neither introduced any new tax nor approved any new project for the upcoming fiscal.

MC president Balwinder Kaur said the income target was set at 14.88 crore, while the estimated expenditure is around 13.11 crore, making it a 1.77 crore-surplus budget.

Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.

Major sources of income for Nayagaon MC include 1.5 crore from building application fee and 1 crore from GST and VAT. It also hopes to earn 77 lakh from property tax, and 70 lakh from water and sewerage. Apart from these, advertisements are expected to bring in 40 lakh, electricity and octroi 25 lakh, excise duty 5 lakh, licence fee 3 lakh, and rent and tehbazaari 2 lakh.

A budget of 5.26 crore was earmarked for development works, constituting 36% of the estimated budget, which is within the Punjab government instructions.

MC will spend 1.2 crore on a new sewerage system, 1.5 crore on road repair works and 1 crore on solid waste management. 50 lakh each have been set aside for repairing road gullies and drains, and the MC building.

Councillors appealed to the MC president that payments to contractors should not be cleared without their consent, as they are accountable to people.

In the MC elections held in February last year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had clinched 10 of the total 21 seats in the Nayagaon MC House. Congress won six seats, while three went to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Two independents had also secured a place in the House.

