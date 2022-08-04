Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nayagaon youth booked for raping minor girl

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 03:57 AM IST
The minor girl told the police that she lived in Chandigarh and went to a coaching institute, where she met the accused, a resident of Nayagaon
The accused has been booked under Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have booked a Nayagaon youth for raping a minor girl, who studies at the same coaching institute as him.

The minor girl told the police that she lived in Chandigarh and went to a coaching institute, where she met the accused. She alleged that the boy promised to marry her and took her to his house in Nayagaon, Mohali, where he sexually assaulted her.

Thereafter, he kept delaying the matter of their marriage. Eventually, the girl confided in her mother, who approached the accused’s mother to discuss their marriage. However, she refused and warned her daughter to stay away from her son.

The girl and her mother approached the Chandigarh Police who lodged a zero FIR in the matter and transferred the case to Nayagaon police station, where a case under Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act was registered.

