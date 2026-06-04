NC legislators to protest in New Delhi for statehood

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday decided to take its fight for statehood to New Delhi.

National Conference legislators, led by chief minister Omar Abdullah, along with Cabinet Ministers, MPs, and MLAs, during a group photograph after a party meeting, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

Speaking to the media after the meeting, legislator and NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, along with deputy CM Surinder Choudhary and all ministers, announced the decision to hold a protest in New Delhi on the first day of the monsoon session.

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“The time has now come for us to talk to Delhi about whatever has been taken from us, whether statehood or constitutional guarantees. Statehood and constitutional guarantees are our basic demands. The NC Legislature Party has decided to hold a protest on the first day of the monsoon session at Jantar Mantar, or at any other venue we decide,” he said.

The decision was taken during a meeting held earlier during the day. The meeting was attended by all ruling party legislators and five others, including CPI(M) legislator Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami. The meeting, in which several issued related to J&K were discussed, lasted five to six hours. Chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah sought feedback from all the legislators. It comes a day after Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti wrote to leaders of political parties seeking joint efforts for statehood restoration.

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{{^usCountry}} Elaborating further, Sadiq said, “Today, a meeting under the chairmanship of CM Abdullah was held in which all NC legislators, MPs, and legislators, who are allies of the NC, participated. Many issues were discussed and reviewed, and the government’s progress was assessed,” Sadiq said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elaborating further, Sadiq said, “Today, a meeting under the chairmanship of CM Abdullah was held in which all NC legislators, MPs, and legislators, who are allies of the NC, participated. Many issues were discussed and reviewed, and the government’s progress was assessed,” Sadiq said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The other issues related to drugs, development, or other problems faced by the J&K government were also discussed today.”