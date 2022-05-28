NC slams BJP as Enforcement Directorate summons Farooq Abdullah in PMLA case

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case next week triggering harsh reactions from his party, the National Conference which slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

As the May 31 summon was issued against Abdullah, who is a Member of Parliament from Srinagar, the NC said that this was the price opposition parties paid near election time.

“Every time elections are expected to be announced in any state, the investigative agencies move in first to clear the path for the BJP. This appears to be the case this time as well and this is the price opposition parties pay for opposing this government,” National Conference spokesperson Imran Dar said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Dr Abdullah has continued to maintain his innocence in the matter and has cooperated with the investigative agencies and will do so in this case as well. It’s also not a coincidence that the only leaders targeted in J&K belong to the PAGD (People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) alliance parties,” he said.

The 84-year-old veteran politician has been asked to come for questioning to Chandigarh on May 31. Earlier, in 2019 and 2020, he was questioned in the case in J&K.

The case pertains to the ₹113-crore alleged fraud linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. Former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, have also been booked in the case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had alleged that Abdullah “misused” his position as the president of the JKCA in the past and made appointments in the sports body so that the BCCI-sponsored funds could be laundered. It attached residential and commercial properties of Abdullah worth nearly ₹12 crore in December 2020 prompting the NC leader to approach the high court.

Abdullah has responded by saying that the properties attached by the ED in the case were not related to the alleged crime and were either ancestral or acquired before the offence.