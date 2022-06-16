Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

NCM seeks report on complaint against Kiran Bedi for joke on Sikhs

A controversy had erupted after a video of Kiran Bedi purportedly cracking a joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book went viral on social media
“Regretting” the incident, Bedi had sought “forgiveness” soon after the controversy erupted.
Published on Jun 16, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from the chief secretary of Delhi over a complaint against former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

A controversy had erupted after a video of the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer purportedly cracking a joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book “Fearless Governance” in Chennai went viral on social media. Bedi had later expressed regret.

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party had slammed Bedi for making the joke, with Punjab jails minister Harjot Singh Bains even seeking an FIR against her. Even the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday condemned Bedi for her remarks, and said it is sending a legal notice to her.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “Kiran Bedi’s remarks on Sikhs are shocking and shameful and have hurt the sentiments of the entire community.” He said Bedi hails from Punjab, and therefore, she should have an understanding of the history of Sikhs.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the NCM said it has received a complaint against Bedi about her joke on the Sikh community during the launch of her book on June 13, 2022.

“As this has hurt the religious sentiment of the Sikhs in the country, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman, NCM, has sought a report in the matter from the chief secretary of Delhi,” it said, adding that action will be taken based on the report as deemed fit.

“Regretting” the incident, Bedi had sought “forgiveness” soon after the controversy erupted. “I have highest regards for my community... What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) be kindly not misread. I seek forgiveness for this…” she had written on Twitter.

