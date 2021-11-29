NCRB data: Ludhiana saw 58% fatalities on urban roads during lockdown

Reversing the trend, more road mishap victims succumbed in urban areas of the district as compared to rural areas during the lockdown, as per National Crime Records Bureau data.

Urban areas reported 58% deaths due to road mishaps in 2020, against 49% deaths in 2019. On the reason for this change in trend, National Road Safety Council member Dr Kamal Soi says, “There was almost no traffic on the roads for at least three months in 2020 due to the Covid-induced lockdown. However, once restrictions were relaxed, more traffic was seen on urban roads, which is one of the primary reasons for the lower death rate in rural areas.”

In 2020, the mortality rate increased to 72.42% from 69.39% in 2019. In 2020, as many as 281 people had lost their lives in 388 road mishaps, while the previous year 365 people had succumbed in 526 road mishaps.

Joint commissioner of police (city and traffic) J Elanchezhian said 10 accident-prone spots had been identified, and the traffic wing was working on increasing road safety in the areas with the help of the National Highway Authorities of India.

Residential areas the deadliest

In both rural, and urban areas, residential areas were found to be the deadliest, with rural areas reporting 30 deaths, and urban areas 85.

Areas near school, colleges and other educational institutes in rural parts had been absolutely safe in 2019, but , in 2020, five people had lost their lives in road mishaps near schools and colleges. Meanwhile, in urban areas, nine fatalities were reported near educational institutions, which is lower than the 12 accidental deaths reported in 2019.

In rural areas, 17 deaths were reported in industrial areas, three near religious places and three near recreational centres and cinema halls. Similarly, in urban areas, 12 people died while crossing roads on pedestrian crossings, three near religious places and eight near recreational places and cinemas and five near industrial areas.