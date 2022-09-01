NCRB report 2021: Be wary on Ludhiana roads between 6pm & 12 am

Of the 478 road mishaps reported from the city in 2021, 217 (45.39%) of them took place between 6 pm and 12 am, as per the annual report of the National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) which was released on August 29. In 2020, around 43% of the total mishaps were reported after 6 pm.

According to police officials, many people return home from work between 6 pm and 12 am, which leads to rush on roads. Many cases of speeding and drunken driving are also reported at this time of the day, as people return from parties and gatherings late at night. The dark may also be a leading to mishaps, officials said.

As per NCRB’s data, 134 accidents were reported between 6 pm and 9 pm and 83 between 9 pm and 12 am. The minimum of 17 mishaps were reported between 12 am and 3 am.

National Road Safety Council member Dr Kamal Soi said police should take strict action against those indulging in speeding and drunken driving, as it can potentially save many lives.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic) Gurdial Singh said that police have initiated drives from time to time to deter those involved in unsafe practices. “During rush hours, most traffic police personnel are on duty to manage flow of traffic,” he added.

In 2021, most road mishaps were reported in October (50), followed by December (49) and February (48), which can be attributed to low visibility due to fog. As many as 47 mishaps were also reported in July, for which monsoon is a factor.

