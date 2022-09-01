Need to counter BJP’s fallacious agenda: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief

Launching an attack on political opponents, the newly-appointed president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday said the people of the region were fed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leadership both at the Centre and in the union territory.

“The BJP has failed to provide even the basic amenities to the people. The party leadership is expert in selling dreams as all its promises of ‘achhey din’ have fallen flat. People are paying heavy taxes on food grains and even milk products,” he said, while addressing a meeting of Jammy and Kashmir Youth Congress at the party headquarters here in Jammu.

Emphasising on the need to counter BJP’s alleged “fallacious” agenda for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said the BJP had shown callousness in its efforts of providing basic facilities like healthcare, civic edifice like roads, education and power, water and public transport.

Wani went on to say the people of Jammu and Kashmir would give the governing party a befitting reply in the coming elections.

“The scrapping of police sub inspectors’ list and central agencies holding a probe in corruption cases highlighted by none other than the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, is a testament to the fact that BJP government is neck deep in corruption and those leaders who are accusing others should first look in their backyards,” he added.

The Congress unit chief called upon party workers to rally behind the leadership and strengthen the party ahead of the planned 3,570-km Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra.