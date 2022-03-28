Need to encourage youth towards livestock farming: Animal husbandry minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
: Punjab animal husbandry minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday directed the department officials to frame a policy to encourage the state’s youth towards livestock farming to make them self-sufficient.
During a meeting with officials at the headquarters of the animal husbandry department here, he said that due to high cost of fodder, feed and medicines, livestock farming is no more profitable.
He said that concrete efforts should be made to provide quality feed and medicines at cheaper rates to the livestock farmers so that this business could be made profitable.
There is an urgent need to strengthen the marketing infrastructure so that the farmers could easily sell their livestock and their products like meat and eggs, the minister added.
He asked the officials to share a roadmap in this regard with him so that this could be implemented on priority.
Noting that NRIs were showing keen interest in horse business, the minister said that horse trading was booming in the state and many people had set up their own stud farms.
He also issued instructions to the department to formulate a special policy for sale and purchase of horses at national and international levels.
