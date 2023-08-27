Need to protect democracy: Kumari Selja at Kurukshetra rally

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday said that there is a need to protect democracy by supporting party leader Rahul Gandhi as he is the only leader who raised the voice of the people of the country.

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday said that there is a need to protect democracy by supporting party leader Rahul Gandhi as he is the only leader who raised the voice of the people of the country.

“You tell me who raises your voice like Rahul. Have you seen how he walked thousands of kilometres (during Bharat Jodo Yatra) to meet the people of the country,” she said.

Selja also claimed that the Congress also deserves credit for the success of the Chandrayaan 3, saying that it was the Congress-led government that had laid the foundation of this initiative by setting up ISRO.

She alleged that the BJP was trying to divide people on the lines of the religion and caste, but they cannot mislead the people of Haryana on this narrative. “On the other hand, the Congress is answering this hate with the love,” she added, talking to mediapersons on sidelines of a Parivartan Rally at Babain in Kurukshetra.

She accused the BJP-JJP coalition regime in Haryana for failing to deliver on their promises.

“Inflation, corruption, unemployment, atrocities and rigging in each and every scheme has become the identity of the BJP-JJP government. It is the responsibility of every Congressman to raise the voice of the rights of the people from the road to the Parliament,” she told the party workers.

Selja accused the Centre of misusing the central agencies against Congress leaders in poll-bound states. Replying a question about the key factors to be considered for the distribution of Congress tickets in the state in the next year’s assembly elections, she said that electability will be the key factor.

