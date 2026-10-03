Need to stay vigilant in border areas to tackle drug trafficking: Himachal governor

There is a need for greater vigilance in tourist and border-connected areas so that drug trafficking does not affect the younger generation and the social identity of the region,” said Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday while launching the ‘Sankalp Rath Yatra’, an anti-drug awareness campaign organised by the Uttishtha Bharat Sewa Trust at Kasauli in Solan district.

The governor said the response to drug abuse must combine firm action against traffickers and organised crime along with treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration of those affected by addiction. (HT File)

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Describing the initiative as an important social message and a collective resolve to protect children, families and society from drug abuse, the governor said that Kasauli, known for its natural beauty, peaceful environment and military heritage, should be recognised for tourism and not for drugs.

Gupta said the most alarming aspect of drug abuse was its impact on youth and urged parents and teachers to remain attentive to changes in children’s behaviour, listen to them patiently and assure them of family support. He said drug abuse was not merely a law-and-order issue but also a serious social and health challenge affecting an individual’s physical and mental well-being, family and future.

The governor said the response to drug abuse must combine firm action against traffickers and organised crime along with treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration of those affected by addiction. He said drug trafficking could also have links with organised crime and in some cases, cross-border networks, making it a matter of internal security and national interest.

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{{^usCountry}} While acknowledging the efforts of police, security forces, administration and investigative agencies, he said government action alone could not address the challenge and that effective results required active participation of society. On the occasion, the governor honoured individuals for their outstanding services to society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While acknowledging the efforts of police, security forces, administration and investigative agencies, he said government action alone could not address the challenge and that effective results required active participation of society. On the occasion, the governor honoured individuals for their outstanding services to society. {{/usCountry}}

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