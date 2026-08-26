Need-based changes: CHB residents seek one-time relief on lines of Delhi

Seeking a one-time solution to decades-old alterations in dwelling units constructed by Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), residents of MIG/LIG flats on Tuesday urged the high-level committee, in its first meeting with residents held on Tuesday, to regularise existing modifications, encroachments and additional constructions through a compounding scheme instead of demolition and repeated enforcement.

Earlier in April, the CHB had conducted a demolition drive against encroachments and structural violations across the city. (HT Photo for representation)

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Around 40 RWA representatives and residents of CHB houses put forth their concerns at the meeting chaired by board secretary Sorabh Kumar Arora.

The committee was constituted in May under the chairmanship of the CHB chief executive officer with the approval of the UT administrator vide an order dated May 11 this year to review the demands.

The residents requested for a one-time regularisation/ compounding scheme for existing modifications, incidental spaces, courtyards, galleries and other changes while citing a similar approach adopted in Delhi.

“Most of the MIG and LIG houses constructed by the CHB are now 40-45 years old. Over the years, residents have made certain modifications and improvements primarily due to genuine requirements of safety, maintenance, changing family needs and better utilisation of limited residential space,” said Hitesh Puri, chairman of the Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED). “We request the board to adopt a practical, humane and one-time settlement approach, rather than treating every existing modification as an enforcement matter,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents also said there are certain incidental/open spaces adjoining dwelling units. In several cases, residents have beautified these spaces by using tiles or other suitable materials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents also said there are certain incidental/open spaces adjoining dwelling units. In several cases, residents have beautified these spaces by using tiles or other suitable materials. {{/usCountry}}

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Where such incidental spaces are not completely covered or enclosed, and there is no obstruction to public passage, ventilation, drainage or common services, such beautification may kindly not be treated as encroachment or violation, it was stated.

“We requested CHB to introduce a one-time compounding/regularisation scheme, whereby the area covered beyond 150 sq. ft. may be regularised on payment of a reasonable one-time compounding fee, subject to structural safety and other applicable conditions,” added Puri.

The residents’ associations also sought regularisation of beautified incidental spaces, excess coverage in back courtyards, paving outside houses, extended galleries and certain internal structural modifications, provided these do not compromise structural safety, public passage, drainage, ventilation or essential services.

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Referring to the regularisation approach adopted for Delhi Development Authority (DDA), residents have suggested that existing deviations be transparently classified into compoundable and non-compoundable categories, with a regulated financial mechanism instead of repeated notices, litigation or demolition.

In May this year, the UT administration had stayed over 15,000 demolition notices sent to the allottees of the CHB pending recommendations of the committee formed to look into the issues. The decision was taken keeping in view the large number of representations being received from time to time regarding regularisation of changes made by allottees in the construction designs of their dwelling units and additional constructions carried out by them.

Earlier in April, the CHB had conducted a demolition drive against encroachments and structural violations across the city.

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The CHB had carried out action against four houses in Sector 45, where alleged illegal constructions were demolished amid heavy resistance from residents. The meeting will continue on Wednesday

‘Examining all legal, safety aspects’

All legal and safety aspects are being examined. Since various departments are involved, a decision by the Committee will be taken after a detailed report in this regard.

Sorabh Arora, CHB Secretary