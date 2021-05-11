Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Negative Covid report mandatory at Chandigarh airport
Negative Covid report mandatory at Chandigarh airport

Report should not be older than 72 hours; a vaccination certificate at least two weeks old can also be produced, as per order of the district magistrate
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:01 AM IST
Also, all incoming passengers, headed to a destination in Punjab, need to install COVA mobile app before exiting the airport. (ANI File Photo)

Air travellers need to produce a negative Covid test report not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate over two weeks old before boarding a flight at the Chandigarh International Airport.

Issuing the order, district magistrate Girish Dayalan said the airlines will be responsible for ensuring compliance. Also, all incoming passengers, headed to a destination in Punjab, need to install COVA mobile app before exiting the airport. They also necessarily need to keep their smart phone’s Bluetooth and GPS on.

Airlines have been directed to publicise this extensively to ensure this information is available to passengers well before departure. Any violation will invite action as per law.

Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) CEO will monitor compliance and report any deviations.

