‘Negligence’ at govt hospital in Ludhiana: Cotton roll left inside woman’s abdomen after childbirth

In yet another case of negligence at a government hospital, a cotton roll was left inside a woman’s abdomen after childbirth in Jawaddi.

The cotton roll remained inside the abdomen for 28 days, and was later removed at the same government hospital on Thursday.

Pardeep Kaur, 22 a resident of Pabbian village had delivered a baby boy at the hospital on December 8 and went home after getting discharged only to develop pain later.

Narrating the ordeal, Kamalpreet Singh, the woman’s husband said, “We came to know about the cotton roll after my wife felt pain. We thought it must be due to cold weather and stitches. But later when we came for a check-up, the hospital gave us pain medication and said the patient was normal.”

“With time, however, the infection increased and we went to a private hospital for a check-up. There we came to know that a cotton roll had been left inside. The hospital staff later told us that they had kept the cotton to stop bleeding, but forgot to inform us about getting it removed after three-four days,” he added.

Refuting the allegations of negligence, Jawaddi government hospital gynaecology medical officer Seema Kaushal said, “There was no such case of negligence. The patient had some misunderstanding and was misguided.”

Notably, a body had recently been swapped at the civil hospital, Ludhiana, amid allegations of negligence from the staff. The same had led to violence, with angry kin of the deceased vandalising the hospital.