Negligence in work will not be tolerated, says Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu

Municipal corporation mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Friday held a review meeting with various contractors and officials of the corporation. Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and commissioner Kamal Garg were also present during the meeting.

Sidhu asked the contractors to start and finish the work on time and give priority to quality. He said no negligence would be tolerated during the working hours and no compromise would be made with the quality. He said the process of disqualification of contractors violating rules could also be initiated.

Sidhu instructed the officials to carry out sampling of various works for quality checking. He said in case of non-compliance, action would be taken against those responsible.

He said the Mohali municipal corporation had issued orders worth crores of rupees for various works and it was the responsibility of the corporation to complete them on time. He said if these works were not completed on time and their quality was not good then the people of Mohali would have to bear the brunt. He said in any case.

The mayor also constituted a five-member committee of officials in this regard which will conduct a preliminary inquiry into various matters. The committee consists of two executive engineers, Rajbir Singh and Sunil Sharma, SDO Akshay Kumar, JE Sandeep and draftsman Deepak.

