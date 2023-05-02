How neighbours rescued a 10-month-old from jaws of death

Courage, alertness and timely action by three neighbours in Giaspura ensured safe rescue of a 10-month-old boy from the clutches of death.

NDRF teams during rescue operation after gas leak incident at Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

The boys parents- Sourav, 35, Preeti, 31- and grandmother, Kamlesh, 60, died in the gas leak tragedy on Sunday at Sua Road in Giaspura. His uncle Gaurav survived the tragedy.

“After a women customer at the milk shop raised the alarm that a toxic gas has spread into the shop, I along with others immediately brought Gaurav and other family members who were in an unconscious condition out and laid them outside,” Nitish Kumar, whose family owns a readymade shop located right in front of the Goyal milk shop, which was owned by the deceased family.

“It was so sudden and full of uncertainty that we did not know what to do or how to do it,” he added.

Giving details about the baby, he said, “The boy was with her mother and was under the effect of gas.”

During this time, another neighbour, Kavita, who owns an eatery which is also located in front of the Goyal milk shop, asked me to bring the baby to her.

He further said that as Kavita was also losing consciousness, she handed over the baby to another neighbour to take him to a safe location.

He said that as the boy was immediately taken away from the area which was affected by the gas.

Another couple, who came to help Goyals, died

Living in a two-story house adjoining the Goyal’s residence, Navneet, an accountant and his wife Neetu had come out to help the family, who had fallen unconscious.

“I had covered my face with a wet cloth and asked the Navneet and her wife to bring water. Both fell unconscious as they came out of their home and died,” Nitish added.

He said that their 16-year-old daughter Nandini and her uncle (Navneet’s brother) Nitin, 30, were rescued, and are alive.

Five members of doctor’s family died inside their home

Recalling what he saw unfolding at the home of Kavilash, a medical practitioner, who along with his three minor children and wife Varsha Devi died, Nitish said “Kavilash was standing in his balcony at the time of the incident.”

“Doctor sahib came on the ground floor and closed the glass doors of his clinic,” he said.

