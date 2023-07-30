Cook drugs family in Mohali’s Sector 69 in theft bid

Police are on the lookout for a Nepalese cook who tried to rob his employer’s family by spiking their food with drugs in Sector 69 on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Bhaskar, was hired by the family on July 2.

The accused, identified as Bhaskar, was hired by the family on July 2.

The complaint was filed by Samarth Sagar, a law officer in Haryana. He said he and father left for the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday as part of daily routine.

In the afternoon, his brother informed him over the phone that after eating food cooked by their cook, their grandmother fell seriously ill and was admitted to a private hospital.

Sagar said when, he along with his father, reached the hospital, his brother and mother were vomiting. Meanwhile, their cook fled the house. They tried to reach the cook of a colleague who had referred the accused to them, but he was also missing.

He alleged that Bhaskar drugged them with an aim of burglary, but fled without taking anything. The accused has been booked under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 381 (theft by clerk or servant) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase 8 police.

