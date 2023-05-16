Ludhiana: Nepalese help decamps with cash, employer’s revolver

A Nepalese domestic help allegedly robbed the house of his employer at Chandigarh Road and decamped with ₹2 lakh, gold jewellery and a licensed revolver of his employer.

The accused, identified as Prem Bahadur, was alone in the house at Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road at the time of the incident on Monday evening.

While fleeing, the accused also took away his documents from the house which were kept by his employer for his police verification.

The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against Bahadur and initiated investigation. The accused was captured in the CCTVs installed in the house while fleeing.

Makkhan Singh, a steel trader, said that he had hired Bahadur 12 days ago. On Monday, he had left the house with his son for work, while his daughter-in-law was present at the house. In the evening, she went to a shrine to pay obeisance. When she returned, she was shocked to see that the house was ransacked and the domestic help was missing.

The complainant stated that his domestic help had gone to the village two weeks ago to see his family members. He had introduced Bahadur to him.

The accused has stolen ₹2 lakh, 100 gm gold jewellery, his licensed .32 bore revolver and bullets.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO at police station Division Number 7, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

