Nepalese man held for raping minor daughter of live-in partner in Ludhiana

A Nepalese fast-food seller has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in Janta Nagar of Shimlapuri. The victim alleged that earlier in 2018, the accused had raped her when she was 11-year-old and then again on March 15 this year.

ASI Gurcharan Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 376, 506 of IPC, section 4 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act has been lodged against the accused at Shimlapuri Police station. He was arrested on Saturday.

The victim, who is a student of class 12, is the youngest of six sisters and had narrated the incident to them, who took her to the police and filed a complaint.

In her complaint, the victim stated that on March 15, when she was alone at home, the accused barged in the room and raped her. The accused threatened her that he would kill her if she told anything about it to anyone.

The victim stated that her father had died in 2011. Six months after the death of her father, her mother had started living with the accused. Her mother has a daughter from the accused.

This is not an isolated incident in the city. On March 21, the city police had booked a Bachittar Nagar resident for allegedly raping his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

On December 19, 2022, a resident of Sherpur Kalan village of Jagraon was booked for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old stepdaughter. The FIR was lodged following the statement of the mother of the accused.

On December 2, 2022, a 7-year-old boy saw his father raping his 11-year-old sister and thrashing her. After his mother did not pay heed to his complaints, the boy shared the things with a neighbouring woman, who informed a social worker. The Sarabha Nagar police arrested the accused and lodged an FIR against him.

On September 14, 2022, the Sahnewal police arrested a labourer for allegedly raping his 8-year-old daughter in their rented accommodation on Dhandhari Kalan.

On August 31, 2022, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her grandfather and uncle (father’s younger brother) in EWS Colony at Chandigarh road.