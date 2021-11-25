Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nepalese men who robbed mother-son duo part of Mumbai gang: Chandigarh Police
chandigarh news

Nepalese men who robbed mother-son duo part of Mumbai gang: Chandigarh Police

Nepalese men, who had robbed their employers on October 22, were arrested by Chandigarh Police from ISBT 43 while they were planning to flee to Mumbai on Monday night
The Chandigarh Police said that the gang, of which the Nepalese men are part of, operates from Mumbai and the accused were also going to join their other associates. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two Nepalese men, who were arrested for robbing their employers after drugging them, are a part of an organised gang based in Mumbai, Chandigarh Police said on Wednesday.

Milan Sonu and Deepinder Bahadur worked as domestic helps in a Sector-36 house and had on October 22 stolen cash and jewellery after sedating their employers — Sarvajit Kaur, 89, and her NRI son Surinder Pal Singh, 69.

They were arrested from ISBT 43 while they were planning to flee to Mumbai on Monday night. The police said that their gang operates from Mumbai and the accused were also going to join their other associates.

As per the police, a few gang members have already been arrested by the Mumbai police. Their associates would be brought to the city as the stolen items are with them, the investigating officials said.

The accused are on a seven day-police remand.

The police had said that Bahadur was working at the house for a long time, but later left the job and made Milan his replacement.

