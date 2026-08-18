...
...
Next Story

Nepalese woman run over by speeding taxi in Mohali

The deceased, Lakshmi Thapa, a native of Doti district in Nepal, lived in a rented accommodation in Bakarpur village. Her husband, Praveen, 30, works as a cook in Sector 114, while Lakshmi cleaned flats and properties in Sector 82.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 08:36:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A 35-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding taxi while crossing the road near Mohali City Centre market on August 14. The taxi driver allegedly fled the spot, leaving her injured on the road.

Police are examining closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage from nearby showrooms and traffic lights to identify the taxi and its driver. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police are examining closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage from nearby showrooms and traffic lights to identify the taxi and its driver. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The IT City police have registered a case under various sections on a complaint by the woman’s husband and launched an investigation.

Police are examining closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage from nearby showrooms and traffic lights to identify the taxi and its driver.

The deceased, Lakshmi Thapa, a native of Doti district in Nepal, lived in a rented accommodation in Bakarpur village. Her husband, Praveen, 30, works as a cook in Sector 114, while Lakshmi cleaned flats and properties in Sector 82.

According to police, the accident took place around 9.20 pm when Lakshmi was returning home after work. She was initially taken to a private hospital and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh, where she died around 6 am the next day.

Police said the vehicle involved was an Ertiga taxi. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Nepalese woman run over by speeding taxi in Mohali
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe