New Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab to make dispensaries understaffed: BJP

Ahead of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government’s move to open 500 more ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ on January 27, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed it as “extremely detrimental” for the rural healthcare, as the decision would lead to closure of the rural dispensaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement issued today, while castigating the AAP Government for the “crumbling” rural healthcare in the state, BJP national spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill, cited critical reports in various sections of the media, quoting orders issued by government to rationalise the medical staff, which would leave rural dispensaries without a doctor.

Shergill said in order to post staff at upcoming 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics, the AAP government has decided to rationalise staff at rural dispensaries run by Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department.

“This order is actually a move to shift doctors from rural dispensaries to Aam Aadmi Clinics. This would leave rural dispensaries without doctors, which would be nothing short of shutting down these dispensaries that came into existence decades back. It would mean the end of the health services in the rural areas, which would create havoc for the rural people”, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shergill stated that opening of 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics is a mere public relations (PR) stunt to divert attention from AAP government’s neglect towards healthcare in Punjab. He added, “It is a matter of shame that rural Subsidiary Health Centres (SHCs) are in shambles and have no medicine supply to provide the patients visiting out-patient departments.”