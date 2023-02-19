New chemist shop in offing for Chandigarh GMCH’s south campus

In a bid to provide better healthcare services to patients, the UT health department is planning to open a new chemist shop at the south campus of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 48.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In absence of chemist shops at the hospital, patients or their attendants had to travel to government hospitals in other sectors, or Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), to get medicines even at odd hours.

The proposed shop will operate round the clock, making it easier for patients to buy medicines even during night time.

On December 1, 2022, the GMCH-32 started the out-patient department (OPD) services at its south campus at the Sector 48 hospital, soon after which, patients complained about the lack of chemist shops.

To begin with, the OPDs at Sector-48 hospital were available for four departments — general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics and orthopaedics. However, no change has been made in the OPD schedule of the GMCH-32 hospital. In addition, the department of dermatology, radiation oncology, tuberculosis and respiratory medicine and department of psychiatry are running their follow-up OPDs at the south campus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The opening of new chemist shops at various hospitals in the city will provide patients with the convenience of buying medicines at an arm’s length.

Speaking of the same, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “We have started the process to open a chemist shop at the Sector-48 hospital. The opening of new chemist shops at various hospitals in the city is providing patients with the convenience of buying medicines from multiple locations.”

“This move is leading to better services for patients. With the availability of generic medicines at cheaper rates, healthcare is becoming more accessible and affordable for everyone,” he added.

In January this year, the UT health department had opened similar chemist shops at the city’s three civil hospitals in Sectors 22, 45 and Manimajra. Since their inception, the three civil hospitals had been running without a chemist shop, forcing patients and their attendants to venture out to markets for medicines. The OPDs at all three hospitals see a footfall daily of over 1,000 patients each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, two Jan Aushadhi stores have also been opened at GMSH-16 and GMCH-32 to provide high-quality generic medicines at comparatively cheaper rates than branded medicines.