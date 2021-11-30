Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / New Covid variant: Health dept issues advisory for international fliers visiting Punjab
chandigarh news

New Covid variant: Health dept issues advisory for international fliers visiting Punjab

If tested positive, international passengers will have to go through a genome sequencing test to ensure that they are not infected with new Covid variant Omicron, the advisory says
The Punjab health department has asked all civil surgeons, vice-chancellors of medical and animal husbandry universities, medical colleges and private testing laboratories to share data on patients infected with new Covid variant Omicron.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the wake of the Union health ministry cautioning about new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Punjab health department has issued an advisory asking frequent international travellers and NRIs visiting Punjab to go through mandatory coronavirus test.

If tested positive, the passengers will have to go through a genome sequencing test to ensure that they are not suffering from the new virus variant, the advisory says.

In a letter, the health department has asked all the civil surgeons, vice-chancellors of medical and animal husbandry universities, medical colleges and private testing laboratories to share the data on such patients.

“If any international traveller comes to your institution or laboratory and is found corona positive, a sample should be sent immediately to the Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala, for genome-sequencing test,” the letter reads.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said the orders were received on Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday had declared Omicron a “variant of concern”, placing the new strain into the most troubling category of Covid variants, along with Delta.

RELATED STORIES

The Union government is planning tightened travel rules and checks for visitors, with cases emerging in Botswana, Italy, Hong Kong, Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Israel and the Czech Republic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP