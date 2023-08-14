Chandigarh: Epilepsy clinic at GMCH-32 gets off the ground

The recently launched epilepsy clinic at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, is up and running, welcoming 100 outpatient (OPD) visits in its inaugural week. The clinic’s objective is to raise awareness about seizures, commonly known as fits, and ensure convenient access to treatment.

Led by neurologist Dr Ishreen Ahuja, the clinic will serve patients from the tricity region and bridge the gap caused by the shortage of epilepsy specialists in far-flung areas of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Comprising a neurologist, neuropsychiatrist, radiologist and neurosurgeon, this comprehensive clinic acts as a unified destination for all epilepsy-related things. The clinic will be functional every Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm.

“Our aim is to combat the stigma around epilepsy by providing accurate diagnosis and treatment. We strive to ensure accessible and affordable healthcare for all, whether it’s the underserved low-socioeconomic groups or the vast population relying on commercial private hospitals for such services,” said Dr Ishreen Ahuja, head of the neurology unit, GMCH.

According to Dr Ahuja patients suffering from seizures, epilepsy, refractory seizures and treatment-resistant epilepsy will now have access to specialised guidance and advanced treatment options aimed at improving their quality of life.

“With a range of electroencephalography (EEG) investigations available, our expert team can assist in making informed treatment decisions. Presently, the clinic is already serving over 250 patients at GMCH, and our aim is to extend this accessibility to many more,” added Dr Ishreen Ahuja.

