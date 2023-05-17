Lt Gen Nair takes over as Vajra Corps commander

Lieutenant General Vijay B Nair on Wednesday assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding of the prestigious Vajra Corps – the Defenders of Punjab.

On assuming command, Lt Gen Nair paid homage to bravehearts, who have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, in a wreath laying ceremony at the Vajra Shaurya Stal. He exhorted all ranks of the Corps to continue maintaining a high level of operational readiness, while maintaining a high tempo of capability development, adapting to the changing contours of warfare.

A distinguished alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, Lt Gen Nair was commissioned into an infantry battalion in June 1988 and commanded the same battalion from 2005 to 2008. He later commanded a brigade on the Western Sector, operationalized a sub-area on the northern borders and a division in Jammu & Kashmir.