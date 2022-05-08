New history books an attempt to saffronise school education: Opposition in Haryana

A day after Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal virtually released new history textbooks for Classes 6 to 10 for students enrolled under the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), the Opposition termed it an attempt to ‘saffronise ’ school education.

The state board has made major changes in the syllabus of history books from this new academic session. Kanwar Pal said the new books will include Indian civilisation, history, culture, literature, patriots, freedom struggle, known and unknown heroes who took part in the freedom struggle, and major events in India after 1947.

“The new syllabus also has history of the state. It was framed under the guidance of the board chairman and prepared on the lines of New Education Policy,” the minister had said while releasing the new books on Friday.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said students will learn about the contribution of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chander Bosh, Mahatma Gandhi, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Kaithal’s Mohan Singh Mandar (who revolted against the Mughals), Arya Samaj, Braham Samaj, Bhashikirat Hitkarini Sabha, Swami Vivekananda, Prarthna Samaj, Ramakrishna Mission, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and others.

“The new books also include freedom fighters from Haryana – Raja Nahar Singh, Rao Tula Ram, Hukum Chand Jain, Neki Ram Sharma, Chhotu Ram, Lala Lajpat Rai, Mohini Devi, Vidya Vati, etc. The initial syllabus carried only a paragraph about freedom fighters. But we have now focused on our history instead of focusing on the Mughals,” he added.

On the Opposition accusing the board of spreading BJP’s ideology, the chairman said, “We have come to spread saffronisation. Saffron colour is a symbol of progress and we have coloured the main gate of Haryana board in Bhiwani with saffron colour. People are free to say what they want,” he added.

Reacting sharply to the content of the new syllabus, Tosham MLA and former minister Kiran Choudhry said BJP is trying to change the facts of history, but everyone knows who struggled for independence.

“How can a board teach a party’s ideology to Class 9 students? This is an attempt to brainwash students. I will go through the new syllabus and raise the issue in the assembly. BJP is trying to saffronise school education but history cannot be changed,” she said.

“BJP is trying to change historical facts as per its convenience. The government should also mention the role of former chief minister Bansi Lal who had built modern Haryana,” she added.

BJP’s alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)’s student wing INSO chief Pradeep Deswal said it is wrong to teach a particular organisation’s ideology to students.

“Instead of teaching an organisation’s ideology, the board should teach about former deputy PM Devi Lal, who fought for the rights of farmers and labourers. He laid the foundation of Haryana,” he added.

Rohtak-based political expert Satish Tyagi said other parties used to implement their ideology in textbooks intelligently, but BJP is doing so openly.

“The ideology of any party or organisation should be taught to mature students after Class 12. The Haryana government should also teach the role of Veer Savarkar before and after his imprisonment and RSS’s role after 1930,” he added.