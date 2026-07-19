New industrial policy in Himachal to offer cheap power to investors: Sukhu

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday invited investors to invest in Himachal Pradesh, describing the state as one of the most suitable destinations for investment.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the Chandigarh Leadership Conclave and 23rd Annual General Meeting organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Chandigarh, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (@SukhuSukhvinder)

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh ensures round-the-clock power supply and was introducing a new industrial policy with reduced electricity tariffs to attract greater investment.

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Addressing the Chandigarh Leadership Conclave and the 23rd Annual General Meeting organised by TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs Chandigarh) on Saturday late evening, the chief minister said that the state government was committed to provide every possible facility and support to investors.

He said that the state was poised to emerge as a national leader in green hydrogen production in the coming years. As part of its clean energy initiatives, BioChar plants are being established across the state, while a geothermal energy project has already been set up in Kinnaur district.

Highlighting Himachal’s status as a power-surplus state, he said the government was signing a three-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Punjab for electricity supply.

The CM said that Himachal offers a conducive environment for the IT sector. The state government was also working towards establishing data storage infrastructure in the state. In addition, an IT park was being developed in Kandaghat of Solan district.

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