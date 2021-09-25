Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Ludhiana police chief to personally meet all cops to drive home message of empathetic public dealings

The new city police chief, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, has been meeting cops from all rungs of the hierarchy, ranging from senior officers to constables personally to drive home the importance of improving their soft skills so as to deal with the public empathetically
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The new Ludhiana police chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has stopped at checkpoints in Sarabha Nagar Market, Ferozepur Road, Sidhawn Canal and Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to meet with the police personnel and emphasise on the importance of empathetic public dealings . (HT Photo)

Empathetic public dealings, round the clock police presence and open communication within the force is likely to be the cornerstone of newly appointed commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar’s tenure.

The new city police chief has been meeting cops from all rungs of the hierarchy, ranging from senior officers to constables personally to drive home the importance of improving their soft skills so as to deal with the public empathetically.

“All complaints should be redressed at the earliest. As it is the complainants are under a great deal of stress. Therefore, it is our professional as well as moral duty to resolve the matter as soon as possible,” he said.

So far, Bhullar has stopped at checkpoints in Sarabha Nagar Market, Ferozepur Road, Sidhawn Canal and Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to meet with the police force.

In order to deter crime, the commissioner of police has directed cops to man checkposts at all hours and ensure constant presence at all major public places so that the residents feel safe. Police vehicles are being upgraded for the same.

“I have already met all senior police officials and SHOs and ordered them to ensure there is no pendency. I have also directed the officers to deter drug peddling. I will also be conducting surprise checks at police stations,” he added.

