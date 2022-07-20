New policy to reward sports achievers soon: Punjab sports minister

The state government is in the process of formulating a new policy to provide government jobs to the players bringing laurels to the state at the national and international sporting stage, in addition to awarding cash prizes.

Speaking about the same while felicitating Arjun Babuta — recent medal winners at the Shooting World Cup — state sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced the intentions of bringing about the policy changes.

Congratulating Babuta for his golden double, Meet Hayer said he hoped that the feat would act as an inspiration to the budding players before giving his best wishes to the player for future events — including the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The minister disclosed that the Phase 6 shooting range at Mohali was being modernised and went over Babuta’s rifle and medallions and toured the range that the shooter built at his home to practise during the Covid pandemic.

Meet Hayer was accompanied by the Jalalabad member of legislative assembly Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj and local councillor Sarbjit Singh.

St Johns to hold MUN from July 22

Chandigarh

St Johns High School, Sector 26, will hold a three-day Model United Nations (MUN) for students between July 22 to July 24. This is the second MUN that will be hosted by the school, and the first to be held offline. Principal Kavita Das said the national-level event could see the participation of up to 400 students. To accommodate the strength, some of the events are expected to be held at the Tagore Theatre in Sector 18. The MUN will be organised by the school, along with Silver Ferns Education Consultant and University of Windsor, Canada while St John’s Old Boys Association and CLAT Possible will also be partners. Consul General of Canada-Chandigarh, Patrick Hébert will be the senior secretary general of the MUN and will also be the chief guest.

Man held with 16 gm heroin in Mohali

Mohali

Police on Tuesday arrested a man and recovered 16 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused, Amandeep Singh, a resident of Phase 11, runs a garment shop. Station House Officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said they received information about a person looking to sell drugs to a customer in Industrial Area Phase 9, while patrolling the area. “We are looking into the origin of the drugs,” he added. During interrogation, the accused admitted to supplying heroin to college-going students in Phase 10 and 11. He said that he owned a different mobile number for dealing with the customers. The accused was produced before the local court, from where he was sent to a two-day police remand. A case has been registered against the accused under NDPS Act at the Phase 11 police station.

Surprise inspection at Mohali civil hospital

Mohali

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur carried out a surprise inspection at the Mohali civic hospital, Phase 6, on Tuesday. She checked the availability of medicines and other essential equipment and sought feedback from patients and their attendants. Kaur directed senior medical officers (SMO) and doctors to only prescribe medicines available at the hospital pharmacy, and not make patients purchase medicines from private chemists. She emphasised on implementation of health programmes such as the care companion programme, de-addiction, and Kayakalap.

Plastic ban: Awareness drive held in Dera Bassi

Mohali

The district administration and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in collaboration with the Eco Conserve Foundation carried out an awareness campaign against the use of single-use plastic in Dera Bassi on Tuesday. The organisers distributed 500 cloth carry bags. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa said, “Single-use plastic has an adverse impact on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, therefore phasing out single-use plastic is the need of the hour.”

Mobile stolen from Elante mall

Panchkula

Jahnavi Taneja, a resident of Sector 27, Panchkula, reported a theft of yer mobile phone from the ladies’ toilet near the Lifestyle showroom in Elante Mall, Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. She said that she was washing hands when the mobile phone was picked up. Acting on her complaint, a case was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Man loses mobile to snatchers

Chandigarh

Three Activa-borne persons sped away after snatching a mobile phone in Industrial Area Phase 2. The complainant, Kuldeep of Ram Darbar, said he was standing by the roadside in front of the HDFC bank at the time of the incident. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Man held with liquor

Chandigarh

Police on Monday arrested Parduman Tiwari of Industrial Area Phase 2, and recovered 43 quarters of whisky from his possession. He was arrested near a poultry farm in the Industrial Area. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station. The accused was later granted bail.