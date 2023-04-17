Woman caught on camera stealing newborn from Ludhiana civil hospital

An unidentified woman stole a newborn boy from the Mother and Child Hospital in Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital in Ludhiana early on Monday. The woman captured on CCTV after stealing the newborn from the civil hospital in Ludhiana early on Monday. (CCTV footage)

According to eyewitnesses, the woman entered the premises pretending to look up a relative admitted to the hospital. She took the infant, who was born four days ago, in her lap on the pretext of playing with him and suddenly walked away with him at 3.15am.

Also read: Bathinda military station firing: Sole witness army jawan arrested for killing 4 soldiers

Security cameras captured footage of the woman leaving the hospital with the baby in her arms. The mother immediately raised the alarm and the police were informed.

However, despite an extensive search, the police have been unable to locate the woman or the infant.

The mother, Shabnam of Karabara area of Ludhiana, was inconsolable. She had given birth to a male child after three daughters and her family has appealed to the public for any information that may help locate her child. She alleged that the hospital staff threatened her when she raised the alarm.

Sub-inspector Amritpal Sharma, the SHO at division number 2 police station, said a case has been registered.

The police found that the accused woman entered the hospital with a male accomplice at 12.04am.

