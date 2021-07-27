Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Newborn boy abandoned on roof in rain in Jagadhri
chandigarh news

Newborn boy abandoned on roof in rain in Jagadhri

Struggles for survival at PGI, Chandigarh, while migrant woman who gave birth to him in toilet admits to abandoning him
By Bhavey Nagpal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The abandoned male infant is struggling for life at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. (Representational image)

Hours after his birth in a dingy toilet, a baby boy was abandoned by his mother on the terrace in Jagadhri town on a rainy Monday morning.

The infant is struggling for survival at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

Exposed to the elements, the infant’s cries caught the attention of neighbours, and he was rushed to a local hospital in Yamunanagar district from where he was referred to PGIMER.

Also read: Covid: Vaccination for kids likely to begin next month, says health minister

The infant’s mother was traced to the civil hospital in Jagadhri, officials said on Tuesday. The matter came to light when the woman, who is a migrant from Bihar, was taken to the hospital and doctors found that she had given birth on Monday.

In the meantime, the local authorities were informed about baby by neighbours and the woman accepted that she had left the child on the roof after giving birth to him alone in the toilet.

Dr Anju Bajpai, the district coordinator of Childline, an NGO that operates a 24-hour helpline for children in distress, said that the young woman’s parents are migrant labourers, and she was visiting her maternal grandmother’s house on Sunday. “We went to the spot and were told that she had been frequently going to the toilet on Monday. She told her relatives that she had diarrhoea. Her parents say she is 19 years old, but we are investigating,” Dr Bajpai said.

Yamunanagar Childline has received at least eight such complaints in July alone where minor girls are found to be six-eight months pregnant without their parents knowing about their pregnancy.

