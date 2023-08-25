Mohit Mohindra takes over as Punjab Youth Congress chief

Newly appointed Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra took charge at the party headquarters here on Thursday in the presence of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas BV. The programme was attended by members, office bearers and workers of PYC from different parts of the state. Newly appointed Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra took charge at the party headquarters here on Thursday in the presence of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas BV

Warring, while congratulating Mohindra and other newly inducted office bearers, emphasised on the importance of three ‘Ds’ in life - dedication, discipline, and dialogue. He said Mohindra was known for his clean image and his ability to connect with the youth. The leadership was hopeful that he (Mohindra) would do the best for the state and would keep raising issues related to the youth, the state Congress chief said.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said there was no place for people without Congress pedigree in the party. Replying to a media query about an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bajwa said that the Congress is committed to the welfare of the people of Punjab and will not compromise on its principles. Ruling out any alliance with AAP in the state, he said the Congress would defeat the AAP in the next assembly elections. He also advised Mohindra to take everyone along as some youth leaders were not present at the programme.

Mohit, son of veteran party leader and former minister Brahm Mohindra, expressed gratitude to all senior leaders after assuming charge and vowed to rebuild the party and bring it back to power in the next parliamentary elections. Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Rana KP Singh, Parminder Pinky, Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Vijayinder Singla and Lakhvir Lakha were among those present.