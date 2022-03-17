Newly elected MLAs take oath in Punjab assembly

The oath-taking ceremony of the 117 newly-elected MLAs began with chief minister Bhagwant Mann being sworn in as a member of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha: First session March 17-22

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who was appointed protem speaker of the assembly on Wednesday, administered the oath to the legislators, most of who are first-time members.

Mann, who was sworn in as the chief minister by governor Banwarilal Purohit at a grand ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, on Wednesday, ended his oath with the slogan, Inquilab zindabad (Long live the revolution). He is expected to make major announcements on Thursday on promises the AAP made in the run-up to the elections. Among the Aam Aadmi Party’s promises are ₹1,000 to women above 18 years and 300 units of free electricity a month for every household.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAP registered a landslide victory in the February 20 assembly elections, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. The Congress won 18 seats.

While some AAP MLAs such as Dev Mann of Nabha arrived at the Vidhan Sabha riding a cycle, others were seen bowing before entering the Vidhan Sabha as a mark of respect.

Nijjar, who is the Aam Aadmi Party’s from Amritsar South, defeated Inderbir Singh Bolaria of the Congress in the elections. He described the session as historic.