Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nexus Malls executive director Anil Malhotra gets bail in sexual harassment case
chandigarh news

Nexus Malls executive director Anil Malhotra gets bail in sexual harassment case

Nexus Malls executive director Anil Malhotra had been accused of stalking, sexually harassment and blackmail by his former coworker; he is also named in the criminal case registered last week after mall officials barricaded the entrance of the food court following a dispute with the lessee.
Nexus Malls executive director Anil Malhotra who was granted bail in a sexual harassment case in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three days after his arrest in a sexual harassment case, Anil Malhotra, a top executive with Nexus Malls, which owns Elante Mall, was granted bail by a local court on Monday.

The complainant, who was Malhotra’s former co-worker, had alleged that he had been stalking, sexually harassing, threatening and blackmailing her. She had also alleged that Malhotra had sent some abusive text messages to her and her husband, and stalked her when she had visited the Elante mall, which is owned by the Nexus group, a few times.

On her complaint, Malhotra was booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station, and arrested.

He had been produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh on Thursday and sent to three-day police remand, which ended on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

In the petition, senior advocate and former advocate general, Punjab, APS Deol said, “The complainant leveled false and frivolous allegations against the petitioner. He (Malhotra) is a victim of a well-hatched conspiracy and the complaint was filed due to their bitter rivalry.”

Malhotra is also named in the criminal case registered last week after mall officials barricaded the entrance of the food court following a dispute with the lessee.

The counsel stated: “The lessee, in well-designed conspiracy and very clandestinely through the complainant, moved the complaint in the same police station in order to damage his (Malhotra’s) reputation.”

He further stated in the petition that Gupta and the present complainant got this FIR registered with an ulterior motive, to falsely implicate the petitioner. Detailed order is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP