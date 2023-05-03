Ludhiana gas leak: NGT orders 20 lakh relief to kin of those killed, forms probe panel

Two days after the horrific gas leak in Giaspura killed 11 persons, including three children and four women, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), initiating a suo motu action, has ordered ₹20 lakh compensation each for the kin of victims who died. The NGT has also formed an eight-member committee to probe the incident.

NDRF, police and medical teams at Giaspura area in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Following the incident, the Punjab government has announced ₹2 lakh compensation each for the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for those who were taken ill in the incident.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel with justice Sudhir Agarwal and judicial member A Senthil Vel as its members, stated that as per media reports it is suggested that hydrogen sulphide led to the incident and the said gas could from due to industrial waste dumped in the sewerage line.

“On consideration, we are of the view that intervention of this tribunal is called for under Section 15 of the NGT Act for which it is necessary to ascertain the cause of the incident and remedial action taken and required, including measures to prevent such incidents in future and to compensate the victims by way of adequate compensation,” the NGT stated in its order.

“Meanwhile, the district magistrate, Ludhiana, may ensure payment of compensation at the rate of ₹20 lakhs each to the heirs of 11 persons who have died, deducting the amounts, if any, already paid within one month,” added the order.

NGT order further stated that it has dealt with incidents of deaths and injuries on account of violation of environmental norms by state and private entities in the recent past and it has been held that in such cases victims are normally entitled to compensation at the rate of ₹20 lakh in case of death and at varying rates in case of injuries, depending upon the extent of injuries, said the order.

NGT also invoked the principles laid down by the Supreme Court wherein the state has to pay compensation in the absence of identified private operators with the liberty to recover the same from persons found responsible.

The tribunal further added that the state is under obligation to ensure compliance of environmental norms for the safety of citizens.

In the order, the NGT also referred to several other cases that have been reported across the country in the recent past such as a gas leak at LG Polymers Chemical Plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh in 2020 in which two persons were killed, boiler blast in Tamil Nadu in July 2020 that left six dead and 17 injured, methane gas leak in sugar factory Maharashtra in which two persons were killed in August 2021, a gas leak in Rourkela steel plant in 2021 in which four workers died and such similar tragedies.

The eight-member probe committee announced by NGT will be headed by the chairman, Punjab State Pollution Control Board (PPCB). The other members of the probe panel are regional director (north), Central Pollution Control Board; Industrial Toxicology Research Centre (ITRC), Lucknow; nominee of the director of PGI, Chandigarh; nominee of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF); State Pollution Control Board; Ludhiana district magistrate; and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner.

“The PPCB will act as nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The committee may meet within one week from today and complete its task preferably within one month. It will be free to interact with any other department, institution or individual and undertaking visit to concerned sites. The committee will be free to function online or offline as the situation may warrant,” states the NGT order.

It has been directed that the committee may give its report to this tribunal on or before June 30, 2023.

“If any violators are identified, they may also be given a copy of the report for their response, if any, before the next date, the order added.

