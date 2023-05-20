Green tribunal directs Chandigarh to set up facilities to process solid waste

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday ordered the UT administration to set up additional facilities to process both fresh solid waste and the city’s legacy waste, preferably within four months.

Green tribunal directed Chandigarh to set up facilities to process the city’s solid waste. (HT File)

In the matter of compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and other environmental issues, the UT administration had on May 17 submitted to tribunal that the municipal corporation (MC) is collecting 588 metric tonnes of waste per day. Of this, around 350 metric tonnes were wet waste, while the remaining was dry. The UT has informed the tribunal that only 120 metric tonnes of the 550 metric tonnes is being processed daily and the remaining 468 metric tonnes is being disposed unprocessed in the Dadumajra landfill.

In terms of liquid waste, UT had submitted that 220 million litres per day (MLD) is generated daily, while its treatment capacity stood at 242 million litres per day. However, as per the tribunal, the actual treatment as per standards is only to the extent of 87.6 million litres per day. Of the 8 lakh metric tonnes legacy waste, the UT had also submitted, 2.5 lakh metric tonnes have been remediated — whereas the remaining legacy waste remains to be remediated.

Also, the UT had informed NGT that a plan is in progress to set up a new plant with a capacity of 550 metric tonnes per day, and it will effectively tackle the city’s daily waste generation.

However, the tribunal, in its order, directed the UT to fully utilise the capacity of its eight sewage treatment plants (STP) to ensure compliance with the standards, preferably within four months. “Treated water can be utilised for secondary purposes, including industries and irrigation. If necessary, conveyance/distribution system be laid preferably in next six months,” the tribunal noted.

It also allowed the UT administration to set aside an amount of ₹282 crore for solid and liquid waste management, instead of levying compensation.

During the hearing, the UT administration had also submitted that compensation need not be levied on Chandigarh as it has already allocated requisite funds and works are in progress for management of solid and liquid waste in the city. To bridge the waste generation and treatment gaps, an estimated amount of ₹282 crore may be kept in a separate account as adequate funds are available with the administration for the purpose and is to be utilised during 2023-24.

For protection of the environment, compensation has to be paid by the UT for past violations in management of waste. The amount of compensation has been fixed at ₹2 crore per MLD.

“With regard to the issue of compensation for past violations beyond laid down timelines, we accept the prayer of the UT advisor that instead of levying compensation, the Administration itself may ensure availability of funds at least to the extent of ₹282 crore by transferring the amount in a separate ring-fenced account. This will not debar incurring expenditure over and above the amount of ₹ ₹82 crore, if found necessary for solid and liquid waste management,” the tribunal ordered.

