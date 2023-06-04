Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Authorities start shifting of NH toll plaza on Jalandhar-Barnala road

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Jun 04, 2023 09:44 PM IST

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday started shifting toll plaza from Jagjitpura to a new location on Jalandhar-Barnala stretch of the national highway.

Farmers led by BKU (Ekta Dakaunda) have been protesting at the toll plaza, seeking for its shifting to a new location. (HT File Photo ( Representational ) )
Farmers led by BKU (Ekta Dakaunda) have been protesting at the toll plaza, seeking for its shifting to a new location. (HT File Photo ( Representational ) )

Farmers led by BKU (Ekta Dakaunda) have been protesting at the toll plaza, seeking for its shifting to a new location. The farmer leaders were infuriated that this toll plaza was set up for long-distance commuters. However, locals who were coming from Faridkot side were also compelled to pay toll tax for using only a few meters of the road stretch.

Barnala deputy commissioner, Punamdeep Kaur said, “Farmers and locals have some issues over the previous location of toll plaza. It is now being shifted near Mallian village.”

nhai toll plaza
