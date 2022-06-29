NIA arrests two from Jammu and Kashmir for cross-LoC trade, terror funding

The NIA has arrested two accused in Jammu & Kashmir in the cross-LoC trade and terror funding case. Earlier, the NIA had conducted multiple raids across the Valley in the terror-funding case.

NIA spokesman in a statement said that on Monday the NIA arrested two accused Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Achagoza, Rajpora, Pulwama and Peer Arshad Iqbal, alias Ashu of Khwaja Bagh, Baramulla.

The NIA said the case pertains to the generation of extra profits through cross LoC trade mechanism between J&K and PoK and using of those funds for fomenting terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir and the said trade was started in the year 2008 via two trade facilitation centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla district, and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch district.

“As per the SOP of the trade mechanism, 21 articles were allowed to be traded between POK and J&K and were based on the barter system. During the investigation, it has been revealed that extra profit was generated by over-invoicing of export articles and under-invoicing of import articles by the traders. The arrested accused are cross-border LoC traders and were handling several cross-LoC trade firms registered in their own names or in the names of their friends, family members, relatives etc. They used to provide funds to the members of various terrorist organisations, OGWs, stone pelters, etc,” the spokesman said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

