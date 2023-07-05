NIA attaches house of two brothers in Pak-sponsored narco terror case in Punjab’s Amritsar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the house of two brothers, accused in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror case, in the Amritsar district of Punjab.

The NIA has already filed four charge sheets (including three supplementary) against 13 accused under relevant sections of the UAPA, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case which was initially registered by the Punjab Police in 2020 and taken over by the agency on May 8, 2020.

The residential property of the brothers, Bikramjit Singh alias Bikram Singh alias Vicky and Maninder Singh alias Mani, has been attached under section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, after its designation as ‘proceeds of terrorism.’ The two brothers were earlier arrested by the NIA in the case.

The spokesperson said the case relates to a conspiracy hatched by a narco-terror module to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan.

“The drugs were being smuggled in the garb of rock salt imported from across the border. The sale proceeds of the smuggled drugs were being used to fund terrorists of proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA had earlier attached 7.5 acres of land in the instant case, six vehicles and seized ₹6.35 lakh.

Further investigations into the case are continuing.

An FIR FIR no. 135/20 dated 25.04.2020, in this case, was originally registered at Police Station Sadar, Amritsar City, relating to the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri and seizure of a truck and recovery of ₹29 lakh from his possession. Hilal Ahmad Shergojri was an overground worker and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Kashmir and had come to Amritsar to collect funds that were proceeds of narcotics sale, for furthering terrorist activities in J&K. NIA had re-registered the case as and taken over the investigation.

